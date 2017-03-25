Wolverhampton Art Gallery reveals £2.8m vision for the future

A £2.8 million revamp of Wolverhampton’s historic art gallery is on the way with its popular cafe to be expanded and moved.

The award-winning Gallery Cafe move will make way for a larger exhibition space in the first phase of work costing £1.6m, which is expected to start as early as this autumn.

Subject to sufficient funding a second phase of improvements – costing a further £1.2m – could include the introduction of an amphitheatre at the free Lichfield Street gallery, which first opened in 1884.

A committee of councillors is set to approve the proposals and £750,000 of borrowing to finance some of the changes at a meeting next week.

Councillor John Reynolds, Wolverhampton council’s cabinet member for city economy, said: “The gallery is a historic building which has a place in many people’s hearts and we want to make these improvements to ensure it continues to be a much-loved asset for the people of Wolverhampton.

“Last summer for the first time in the gallery’s history we hosted London Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year Exhibition, which attracted lots of visitors, many of whom were new to the gallery and the city.

“By moving the café downstairs and opening up the first-floor space we can attract other bigger touring exhibitions like this so people don’t have an expensive trek to London to see those kind of blockbuster shows.”

Work on ‘phase one’ is expected to start in autumn and be completed next spring.

It would include improvements to the gallery’s St Peter’s Gardens entrance, better access for disabled visitors, an enlarged and relocated cafe, and improved spaces for exhibitions.

The changes could yield an additional income of £100,000 by 2022/23, primarily through the new cafe, according to council estimates.

They would be funded through £750,000 of borrowing, a £65,000 government grant already secured and other grants for which applications have been made.

‘Phase two’ of improvements would take place ‘if and when’ a larger grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund can be secured.

Proposed changes include an amphitheatre, new external lighting, an outdoor cafe, a restoration of St Peter’s Close, a new education room and hire spaces which could be secured separate to the rest of the building.