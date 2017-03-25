Police action after drug alert on white powder found at Wolverhampton primary school... which turns out to be flour

A bag of white powder that raised a police alert over suspected drugs at a Wolverhampton primary school has turned out to be...just a bag of flour.

When a suspect package was found discarded at Grove Primary in All Saints and handed over to police it sparked fears among parents.

But now after thorough tests on the substance inside police said ‘they now think it is flour.’

The police attendance on March 17 at 11.20am fuelled speculation on social media.

But a West Midlands Police spokesman said: “We attended to reports of drugs on the premises. We took it away for testing, and they now think it is flour.

“It was in a small packet. It was found not to be a drug.”

The police spokesman added: “A teacher had been alerted to the packet being put in a bin.

"So when the teacher checked the bin and found the bag, it was then given to us for testing.”

Police left the school at 4pm, he added.

Headteacher Ben Davis said: “An incident was reported to me which some parents had concerns about.

“Although we do not comment on individual cases, correct protocols and policies were followed and the matter is now resolved.”

Parent Victoria Thompson, who has three children at the school, said: “It’s obviously concerning to hear police are at the school.”

The primary school teaches children aged between four and 11.

It is part of St Martin’s Multi Academy Trust.

