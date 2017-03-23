'I was told my tattoos made me look like a prostitute when I went for a job interview'

A teenager looking for work says she was left insulted by a potential employer – who said she looked like a prostitute.

Chelsea Dann, aged 18, posted an advert to work on a website and received a response from a man named Adam.

The potential employer said he was looking for a cleaner for his house in Willenhall.

But over messages shared between the pair, the man first asked for picture of the teenager, and then proceeded to insult her.

In one message he said: “You must think you look cool with them tattoos.” Then he said: “You do know you can’t remove them.”

He then said: “You look like an escort.”

The man then says ‘I don’t think a sane person would employ you’ before sending sexually explicit messages detailing what he wanted to do to her.

Ms Dann, who lives in Willenhall said: “I was completely disgusted.

“I put a posting out to find a job and this man comes back to me. I thought it was strange he asked for a picture, and then I could not believe what he said to me. My tattoos or the way I look should have nothing to do with how I would be able to do a job.”

Ms Dann said she would report the matter to police. She said she never got the man’s surname or address, and that his phone was now turned off. She said: “I’m afraid people do judge me by my tattoos.

“It’s sad, in the world we live in, that this happens. It has upset me, but I’m an independent woman and this won’t change me or they way I want to look.”