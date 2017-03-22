Parking chaos! Cars parked on curbs and roads clogged outside Smethwick school sparks concerns

Parking outside a school has been described as ‘chaotic’ with parents parking on junctions and incidents of road rage.

Sundeep Samra, whose son attends Holly Lodge High School, in Smethwick, has even resorted to filming the problems in a bid to get a council reaction.

She said: “Parents are parking on the corners of the junctions so you can’t see down the road, and you have 1,500 children using the road at the same time. It is not safe.

“No-one is coming down to see it for themselves so I started filming it one day. But I was just shouted at by other parents.”

The Express & Star visited the school during an afternoon pick-up and saw that badly parked cars were blocking a bus from driving down Holly Lane.

The school has acknowledged the problems, while Sandwell Council says it is increasing patrols by officers and their CCTV car around the school.

Headteacher Paul Shone said: “The school has been concerned for a number of years about the level of parking outside the school.

“We have made approaches to the Highways Department of the local authority who have looked at the matter.

“They have said that we could extend the zig zag lines further along the road outside the school however this would speed traffic up and they would prefer to keep it this way, slowing the traffic down to prevent a higher level impact collision. We are concerned at the nature and way that people park around corners and on junctions which has potential to obstruct buses and cause problems.

“We fully support the concerns raised and have written to parents in the past asking them to park further away from school, especially since the pavements are very narrow. It is good to see parents getting involved and sharing these concerns and we sincerely hope that the Highways Department will take this on board”.

Councillor David Hosell, cabinet member for highways and environment in Sandwell said: “We would urge all parents to park legally and safely and not to risk children’s safety by parking dangerously and inresponsibly.

“We are aware of parking issues around schools in Sandwell and have invested £50,000 in a camera car that uses CCTV enforcement.

“Holly Lane and roads around Holly Lodge High school are visited regularly by the CCTV camera car. A rota is operated to ensure each school can be visited as often as possible.

“We are increasing our patrols around the school using both our CCTV car and officers in the area.”