Revamp aims to bring in shops in Dudley's Birdcage Walk

A rundown part of Dudley town centre is being lined up for a revamp to help fill empty shops and breathe new life into the area.

The vision for Birdcage Walk and other streets, near the bus station, include redesigning outdated shop frontages and demolishing the former Co-op – empty for more than two years.

Birdcage Walk could see a new covered arcade and a possible expansion of shop fronts as chiefs say they want the blueprint to make Dudley ‘the best it can be.’

A council report says provisional planning ideas for units could be shops, food and drink, financial and professional services.

It states: “Within the Birdcage Walk area additional retail floorspace could be delivered by the possible creation of a covered arcade or redesign of existing frontages to create a better shopping experience. "The former Co-op unit in Fisher Street could be incorporated in a renewal scheme with the building demolished.

"This will provide an opportunity to create new frontages to Birdcage Walk, Birmingham Street and Fisher Street.”

It adds: “Possible extension or frontage enhancement in respect of the Birdcage Walk shops could enhance their viability and vitality.” The area is owned and managed by London & Cambridge Properties Ltd (LCP). It comes after chiefs revealed earlier this month that a major £9 million revamp of Dudley bus station, which will see it linked to the Midland Metro, is expected within five years.

Councillor Khurshid Ahmed, cabinet member for planning and economic development, said: “As part of the new Dudley Bus Station plans there will be an opportunity for us to do something with the old Co-op.

“We want to make Dudley the best it can be.”

Birdcage Walk has 14 small shops that are situated near the entrance of The Churchill Shopping Centre.

An employee from a nearby business, who did not wish to be named, said: “There are a lot of empty units, it would be nice to have more variety.”