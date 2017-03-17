B&M and Just for Pets lined up as work starts on Stafford's Kingsmead site

The saga over Stafford’s Kingsmead site could finally be over as work to turn it into a retail park will begin this month.

The site has been a long running eyesore in the town after Morrisons, which was due to move on there, pulled out after months of uncertainty.

On top of this the car park at the site shut, leading to neighbouring businesses saying they had seen profits dip by up to 80 per cent.

The site was sold by LXB to investment firm Triple Jersey, which has planning permission to split the site into three units for a retail park, and has now confirmed it will start work this month.

Bosses were unable to provide a timescale for when the site could open, but work is expected to finish towards the end of July. The car park is expected to reopen when the site does.

The new park will host five units, including Just for Pets and B&M Bargains. Triple Jersey is in the process of recruiting the remaining three, with one tenant ‘close’ to signing.

A spokesman for Triple Jersey said: “Planning permission has now been granted and work will commence this month on the Kingsmead site.

“Triple Jersey, which owns the site, has been granted permission to split the main unit into three, and contractors, Pioneer, will be on site by 20 March.

“The company is close to agreeing its first lease with a potential tenant. This will be announced when contracts have been exchanged.

“We are looking forward to a positive relationship with Stafford and wish to make Kingsmead a successful part of the town.”

Councillor Christine Baron, whose Forebridge ward covers the Kingsmead site, has welcomed the news. She said: “It has been a nightmare but this is welcome news that work is to start.

"I am just keeping my fingers crossed that they get a move on and get it done."