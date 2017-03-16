Old pipes replaced in £400k scheme to stop brown water coming from taps in Stourbridge

Nearly £400,000 will be spent on replacing old pipes to stop brown water flowing out of taps in a Black Country town.

The six-month scheme will be carried out along Racecourse Lane, near Stourbridge Golf Club, to resolve the long-standing problem, which has been put down to the age of cast iron pipes.

The road will be closed between the junctions of Norton Road and Ounty John Lane while the work is carried out and motorists are expected to face delays.

A diversion will be in place on Norton Road, Heath Lane, Hagley Road, and Worcester Lane.

Severn Trent has been receiving complaints about discoloured water from residents in the area for years.

The replacement scheme, which will see crews lay down three kilometres of plastic pipes, will benefit around 200 homes.

Councillor Heather Rogers said there was no way to avoid shutting off Racecourse Lane to traffic.

“The road is very dangerous because there’s no pavement and there’s a load of blind and dangerous bends so drivers can’t see the traffic coming around them,” she added. “There’s no other option than to shut the road.”

The scheme will also affect Fairways Avenue and Osmaston Road. Martin Oliver, who is leading the project, said the work will cost almost £400,000 and is expected to be finished by Septemer.

He said: “We’ve already replaced a small section of pipe in the area and now we’re planning to replace all of the old cast iron pipes with brand new durable plastic pipes.

“We’re aware there have been some issues reported in the area where the old pipes have caused some people to receive discoloured water.

“That’s why we’ve taken the decision to invest heavily in this area to make sure everyone in Stourbridge has access to a great supply of water at the turn of a tap.

“Our contractors from Amey will be working hard to keep disruption to a minimum during the course of the scheme.

“They’ll work closely with local residents and will keep access to homes and businesses as clear as possible.”