New lease of life for leisure centre on former Stafford university campus

A leisure centre that shut when Staffordshire University moved from its former campus has been saved by Chinese investors.

The Beacon Sport and Fitness Centre in Stafford will work on a pay-as-you-go basis in the day, and exercise classes will also be available.

A closure-threatened artificial sports pitch, which had been set to close this year, will also remain open.

The New Beacon Group (NBG), which now owns the former university site, has announced that it will install new equipment in the gym and refurbish the whole centre.

It will reopen to the public this summer.

The group has been working with Stafford Borough Council to make sure members of the community can continue to use the facilities.

Council leader Patrick Farrington praised the new owners for putting the community at the top of their agenda.

He said: “This is good news for residents. We have had very positive discussions with the New Beacon Group and they appreciate what it will mean for people in that part of town to have an accessible gym.

“The overall project is great news for our borough and testament to the work that is being done by the borough council, and partners, in making sure our area is rightly seen as the place to invest in.”

NBG bosses announced earlier this year that they will be building an international school and a specialist university on the 42-acre site, which they expect to open next year.

They are also working on offering one year foundation courses for international students from this September, and it is hoped the school will attract students from across the globe.

Dr Kai Liu, chief executive of NBG, said: “This is such an exciting project for Stafford and we wanted to make sure that the community will benefit from our plans.

"That is why we will be opening up the sport and fitness centre on the site in the coming months which will be available to residents, and ensuring the artificial pitch remains in use.”