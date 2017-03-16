Mother whose son died of cancer raises £92k for research

A bereaved mother who set up a charity in memory of her son after he died of bowel cancer has given £92,100 to charity to help fund further research into the disease.

The Martin Woodward Trust was set up by Christine Woodward, from Rugeley, in memory of her son who died of bowel cancer at the age of only 36.

Christine, 79, has worked tirelessly since the death of Martin, a former trading standards officer with Walsall Council, to raise awareness and funds to battle bowel cancer.

She is keen to promote earlier diagnosis of bowel cancer, particularly among younger people.

The money has been raised through years of local fundraising, involving well-wishers, community groups, schools and businesses across Staffordshire and the UK.

Martin died in 2005 a few weeks after surgery for late-diagnosed bowel cancer.

In a moving diary extract from the last weeks of his life Martin, who had spent months struggling with symptoms of what he thought was irritable bowel syndrome, said: “I held Mom’s hand and told her that I have cancer and that there is nothing that can be done.

“I knew her heart was breaking, but I asked her to be brave for me. It was so hard to see my family hurting so much.”

Christine said: “Martin’s life could have been saved if he’d been diagnosed earlier.

“If this money can help prevent other people from suffering a similar fate it will have all been worthwhile.

"My son was such a sweet, affectionate young man. His early death was a tragedy and we knew we had to do something to make some good come of it.

“We have done every event in the fundraising calendar – walks, barn dances, fashion shows, collections, quizzes – you name it we’ve done it.

"And the whole community has rallied round so willingly, we really just want to thank everyone and let them know what a good cause their efforts have gone to.

"It is really important to us that the money is targeted to improving the outlook for younger people with bowel cancer.

“We are confident that Cancer Research UK’s work in this area makes the best possible use of our donation.” The £92,100 donated by the Trust will be restricted to funding Cancer Research UK’s research into bowel cancer through the work of Prof Macolm Dunlop, from the University of Edinburgh.

Jane Redman, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Staffordshire, said: “Huge strides have already been made towards beating bowel cancer – survival in the UK has more than doubled in the last 40 years and is still improving.”