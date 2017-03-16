Holding park planned in Smethwick for travellers after series of illegal camps

A holding park for travellers is set to be built in Sandwell to tackle illegal camps that have plagued the borough.

Those using the ‘temporary transit site’ earmarked for derelict land opposite Black Patch Park in Smethwick would be charged £80 per caravan for a short stay, plus a £250 deposit for each group.

Council bosses previously said they were looking at sites in Oldbury and Tipton.

The site will cost around £200,000 to create and have room for up to 34 caravans. It would have secure fencing, and toilet and washing facilities in a converted shipping container.

Police would be given new powers to move travellers onto the site in a given time frame from unauthorised camps. Those who refuse to move to the site could banned from the borough for three months.

It would be the latest initiative launched to tackle travellers in the borough after new powers were given in January to evict them from council-run land in 24 hours.

The plans will be put forward at the authority’s next cabinet meeting on March 22. If approved, a planning application would then be submitted.

Councillor Paul Moore, cabinet member for regeneration, said: “By creating a transit site, the police can unlock additional legal powers to order an unauthorised encampment to relocate to the transit site.

“Our hope is that this would significantly reduce the amount of money the council spends on cleaning up after unauthorised encampments.

“The transit site is one of several actions we’re taking to tackle the issue of trespassing on council land in Sandwell.

“We would be the only area in the West Midlands to be using these special police powers by providing a transit site.”

The site has been earmarked for Boulton Road. Black Patch Park, which is opposite, saw around 50 tonnes of rubbish dumped by travellers in February, costing taxpayers £5,500 to clean up.

The council has spent more than £250,000 dealing with illegal camps since April 2016 – on clean-ups, security, bailiffs and court costs.