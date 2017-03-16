Cradley Heath high street gas works provoke anger from businesses as trade hit

Fed up traders say gas works on a Black Country high street are ‘the final nail in the coffin’, after they have seen a dramatic fall in customers as a result.

Affected retailers claim Cradley Heath High Street has been dug up further along the road than they were told it would be in notices, and say that it is lasting longer than planned.

Ken Ball, aged 62, who has seen a noticeable drop in customers at his specialist brewing shop Brewmonkey Homebrew, which he has owned for the past five years, said: “The National Grid gave a leaflet to traders on Cradley Heath High Street detailing the timing and extent of the proposed road closures due to gas works on High Street and Prince Street.

"Now without any consultation they have changed their plans and moved further up the High Street, causing disruption and financial loss that the traders have not been able to plan for.”

Next door Marva Innis, 64, who has run her womenswear and accessory shop Marva’s for the past decade, said: “It is the final nail in the coffin.”

Another shopkeeper, who has run her independent business on the road, for 10 years says she has seen visitors drop by a third, while the owner of a card shop called it ‘diabolical’ and said the work, which started on February 13 hit the usual rush around Valentine’s Day and will now hit trade around Mother’s Day too.

A spokesman from Sandwell Council said they understood work is now due to finish on March 31.

There has been additional confusion as a sign by the roadworks states it would last four weeks, whereas the leaflet handed out to businesses said eight.

A National Grid spokesperson said: “The work is on schedule. We have kept businesses fully informed and updated.”