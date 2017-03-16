CCTV system ‘not fit for purpose’ in Walsall following review

CCTV cameras in Walsall are ‘past their best’ and ‘not fit for purpose’, it has been revealed.

Council bosses are now looking to spend more than £500,000 to update them and bring in new technology.

According to a council report, the borough’s entire camera system is ‘outdated’ and ‘in a poor state of repair’.

Around 90 static cameras and 26 mobile cameras fixed to council vehicles – covering crime and anti-social behaviour hotspots – are monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week from a local authority base at Streets Corner in Walsall Wood.

Council bosses are proposing to pay Transport for West Midlands £255,133 in 2017/18 and £288,707 in 2018/19 to buy, staff and maintain new mobile camera units and also improve the quality of cameras already in use.

The move will save the authority £32,480 in 2017/18 and £70,591 each year after that for seven years, when compared with how much it would cost to continue running the service in-house, according to the report.

Councillor Julie Fitzpatrick, Portfolio Holder for Community, Leisure and Culture, said: “Walsall Council regularly reviews systems and technologies to ensure that they’re fit for purpose.

“This enables us to effectively plan for future service provision. The CCTV technology currently in place is past its best.

“We need better systems in order to prevent and detect crime, and in doing so, provide reassurance to people who live and work in Walsall.

“Partnering with Transport for West Midlands offers us an opportunity to both save money and improve the service we deliver.”

Councillor Mike Bird, who launched an investigation into the quality of the borough’s CCTV in 2015, said: “Police have said to us on numerous occasions that the quality of CCTV coming from our cameras was not good enough to hold up in court.”

The report says the proposed transfer of fixed and mobile camera stock would ‘not result in any reduction of current coverage’.

Transport for West Midlands spokesman Mark Langford said: “We have been working with Walsall Council to develop a system offering an enhanced level of CCTV coverage for the borough.”