Walsall Council chief executive retiring after more than four decades in local government

The chief executive of Walsall Council has announced he will retire later this year.

Paul Sheehan is due to retire towards the end of the year after working in local government for over 41 years, nine of which has been spent in Walsall.

The Chief Executive announced his retirement to Walsall Council employees yesterday afternoon and informed key partners this morning.

Mr Sheehan said: “I am proud to have been a local government officer for over 41 years; the final 9 years here with in Walsall.

"I have chosen the timing of this decision to enable a smooth handover towards the end of this year.

“It has been an honour to be the chief executive of Walsall Council, to serve the people of Walsall and to work with so many talented and committed councillors, staff and partners.

"A lot has been achieved over the past few years and many challenges lie ahead.

"I remain committed to working for the Council until my retirement later in the year.

Leader of the council, councillor Sean Coughlan said: “Paul is a well respected Chief Executive and has been fantastic for Walsall Council.

"Paul has been an innovator in developing partnership working across the Black Country and one of the leading contributors to the formation of the West Midlands Combined Authority.

“On a personal level, I will be sad to see Paul go.

"We have had a great working relationship which helped this Council set a financially viable four year budget which in itself is a wonderful legacy and ensures Walsall can continue to help those in most need.”

Mr Sheehan's retirement date will be confirmed once his successor has been appointed.

Councillor Mike Bird, leader of the Conservative Group in Walsall, said: “It has been a great pleasure working with Paul as the Chief Executive over my periods of office as the Leader of the Council.

"I wish to place on record that I have welcomed his ‘sage’ advice and the support he has given me and my group in sometimes very difficult circumstances.

“Paul’s professionalism and input has been recognised at all levels and his successor will see him as a very hard act to follow.

“I wish him well on behalf of myself and the whole of the Conservative Group and trust he will have a long and happy retirement from Local Government matters.”