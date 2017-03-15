Increase in litter louts handed £75 fines in Stafford this month

More than 20 litter louts have been fined in Stafford already this month.

A total of 21 men and women, aged between 16 and 79 years old, were given fixed-penalty notices of £75 after discarding cigarette butts in streets around the town centre during the first few days of March.

Five lived in the Stafford borough but the others came from Stoke, Uttoxeter, Burntwood, Hanley, Brownhills, Walsall and Church Stretton in Shropshire.

Borough bosses say the fixed penalty fines will go towards environmental improvement measures and warned they would take court action if the fines were not paid.

Councillor Frank Finlay, Cabinet Member for Environment and Health, said: “People who take pride in their area are rightly fed up with those who treat our streets as a giant ashtray.

“We have long had a zero tolerance approach to littering and have warned people time and time again that if they do throw rubbish – and that includes cigarette butts – on the ground then they cannot complain when they are given a fine. And the money we get from fines will be used for the benefit of our environment.”

The figure represents an increase for the town, where only 11 notices were dished out between April and December last year.

In August 2015, four smokers were ordered to pay a total of more than £1,300 after throwing cigarette butts on the ground in Stafford town centre.

The three women and a man were initially given on-the-spot £75 fines after being caught in the act by council officers.

But they were hit with heavier penalties after nobody paid up and the cases were brought to court.

All the offences took place in March and April in Greengate Street, Market Square and Princes Street.

Stafford council bosses have taken the fight against environmental crime to other areas, including launching a major campaign to get rid of dog poo from streets across the borough.

The council has already issued fines this year as part of a long-running zero-tolerance approach to people not cleaning up after their pets.