Cannock flats set for £250k makeover as work gathers pace on new homes

A quarter of a million pounds will be spent on sprucing up flats on a housing estate under new plans.

The move is part of a scheme to build the first council homes in Cannock in 25 years.

The Moss Road development, to deliver 141 homes, including 65 council properties, in Chadsmoor, was approved in 2014 and is more than half-way finished.

Now, Cannock Chase District Council wants to invest £251,000 in renovating existing blocks of flats in the area.

The money will be spent on enhancing the entrances and halls of the buildings, reconstructing three ‘defective’ retaining walls, and improving driveways.

Councillor Tony Johnson, who represents the area, said the improvements would help give something back to residents who had put up with disruption caused by the homes being built.

He said: “The development that has taken place has been absolutely fantastic. It has been a long while since we had council houses in Cannock.

"I was in one of the new houses yesterday and they are fantastic.

“But you need to remember it has impacted on a lot of established residents in the area significantly.

"This is a way of thanking them for what they have had to put up with.

“You can’t make an omelette without cracking a few eggs. There has been issues around road sweeping but to be fair the contractors have stepped up and are sweeping it every day now.

"This work will help reduce the contrast between the new builds and the existing properties.”

Cabinet bosses are set to sign off on the funding at a meeting tomorrow.

The Moss Road development was originally set to be completed by March next year but a council report states that the scheme is now in line to be finished ahead of schedule.

Out of the 65 council properties 35 have been completed, with the first tenants moving in during November 2015. And 48 of the 76 private homes have been finished.

The works to the existing properties was a stipulation in the original council decision to approve the development.

It said: “Environmental improvements would also be undertaken around the Council’s traditional flat blocks to enhance the external works and communal entrance hall improvements, which have already been undertaken.

“Three defective retaining walls adjacent to the parking areas off Moss Street also require reconstruction and it is proposed that this work is undertaken as part of the redevelopment scheme. The cost of this can be accommodated within the agreed budget.”