Grieving family of Kidderminster father fundraising for missing person charity

The distraught family of a former bank worker is fundraising in his memory to help a missing person’s charity that helped them during his disappearance.

Father-of-two Stephen Woolley was missing for around 12 weeks before his body was recovered from the River Severn, near Gloucester, on Friday, March 3.

He had been battling depression.

His son Matt, aged 24, said they were given huge support from Missing People during the time his 55-year-old father had been missing.

The family decided they wanted to do something to help others going through the same ordeal.

Matt also paid tribute to his father and said he would be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Mr Woolley worked for Barclays Bank until 2000 at various Black Country branches including Dudley, Walsall, Wolverhampton and Brierley Hill, where he was branch manager.

He took time out to look after his sons and the family home before becoming a part-time exam invigilator at Bewdley School and as a poll clerk for local elections.

Matt said that, more recently, his father had become a volunteer at Hartlebury Castle and Museum helping out with refreshments and activities such as pumpkin carving.

Away from work, the life-long Aston Villa supporter and season-ticket holder enjoyed swimming, walking and cycling.

Mr Woolley was also a member of Kidderminster Male Choir.

People can donate by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/findstephenwoolley