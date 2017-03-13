New starter homes to be built on four sites across Dudley

Council bosses have revealed that work could begin in September to build 79 new starter homes on the site of three former community centres and a care home.

Dudley Council is aiming the properties at first time buyers and will be selling them at a 20 per cent discount.

The authority hopes to make £1.8 million profit from the sales which will help reduce its bills.

Council leaders from across the political party divide welcomed the move.

The sites are the former community centres Mere Centre in Stourbridge, Turner House in Wrens Nest and St Thomas Network in Dudley.

The former land of Amblecote House will also be built on.

Councillor Gaye Partridge, cabinet member for housing, said: “The development of the homes would be creating investment in areas where it otherwise may not take place.”