Sandwell Council leader says authority had 'little choice' over planned tax hike

The leader of Sandwell Council says the authority had little choice but to increase council tax by almost five per cent.

Steve Eling hit out at the Government who he said had put a gun to the head of the authority by making it raise money to fund social care.

The rise of 4.99 per cent was unanimously supported in the council chamber on Tuesday night and will come in to force from April.

There was no repeat of the drama witnessed in Dudley 24 hours earlier when a bid to bring in a 4.99 per cent rise was thwarted by opposition members.

Sandwell only has one non-Labour councillor and all backed the budget proposals.

Three per cent of the extra money will fund social care and the other two will be used for council services.

It will mean households paying around £1 a week extra.

Councillor Eling said the authority had been left in an impossible position and insisted the council tax amount for funding services needed to increase with the council still focused on finding savings.

He said: “For the second year we have effectively had a gun to our heads having to raise money for social care, money I believe should be funded by central Government.

“If you don’t increase council tax, they don’t give you any more money to fund social care.

“They say ‘you’ve taken the decision to under-fund social care’.”

“The Government is shifting the responsibility away and forcing local authorities to raise additional money for social care.

“When you compare us to other councils, people are still getting their weekly bin collections, all the libraries are still open and our parks are being invested in.”