West Brom legends named for Mary Stevens Hospice charity match

West Bromwich Albion has revealed the names of the first 11 legends taking part in an upcoming charity match for Mary Stevens Hospice, including team captain Darren ‘Big Dave’ Moore.

‘Big Dave’ has been putting together an all-star side of former-pros to compete against a team of Stourbridge Legends on Sunday, April 2 at the War Memorial Athletic Ground, to raise money for Mary Stevens Hospice in memory of local woman, Jane Webb.

Among the players confirmed as joining Darren Moore’s team are former Scotland international, Albion captain and Wolves player, Nigel Quashie; iconic goalscorer and hero of ‘The Great Escape’, Geoff Horsfield; Canadian international and husband of Karren Brady, Paul Peschisolido, and, finally, West Bromwich Albion icon, ‘Super’ Bob Taylor.

There are also sponsorship opportunities for local businesses, and opportunities for local children to be mascots on the day.

The game will kick off at 2.30pm and entry into the ground is £5 for adults aged 16 plus, and free for under 16s. The Hospice and event organisers will also be putting on a big family fun day before the game, starting at 1pm.

The debut event in April 2016 raised almost £15,000 and finished in a 1-1 draw, with Bob Taylor and Damian Whitcombe exchanging long-range goals to the delight of the 2,000 plus crowd.

For further information, contact Amanda Bowen on 01384 377 778 or visit the website