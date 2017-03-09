Houses set up to snare burglars as police bid to curb increase in break-ins

‘Capture houses’ have been set up to snare brazen burglars hitting homes during the day.

West Midlands Police has confirmed it has kitted out several properties in Caldmore with hidden cameras and infra-red sensors while every item inside can be tracked.

The bold move comes following an increase in break-ins with crooks on the hunt for cash, jewellery and electronic devices.

Police officers have warned intruders are typically striking on Wednesdays and Saturdays between the hours of 3pm and 9pm.

Semi-detached houses are being particularly targeted with burglars often forcing first floor rear windows.

The latest crime figures show the number burglaries in the St Mathew’s policing area, which covers Caldmore, nearly doubled from 27 reports in November to 48 in December.

Lysways Street was targeted the most, with three incidents recorded in the latter month, while also thieves struck twice at Little London.

Temporary Chief Superintendent Bas Javid said: “Burglary rates across the West Midlands have been rising since June last year and that’s why we’re working around the clock to target offenders. This rise mirrors overall UK crime rates.

“Criminals are focusing on homes with inadequate security. They are stealing cash, jewellery, phones and tablet computers − all of which are easy to sell on. The times of the burglaries and the way in which people are gaining entry varies.

“We are bolstering our efforts in Birmingham, Coventry, Solihull and Walsall where we have seen the sharpest rise in offences.

“Steps we are taking include additional police patrols and the use of Capture Houses − homes fitted with hidden cameras and infra-red sensors − which catch offenders in the act. We are able to remotely track all of the items in the houses to provide damning evidence which we use in court.

“People should act now to review their home security and to sign up to their local Neighbourhood Watch scheme. Our website has all of the details along with images of suspected burglars who are on the run and who we need the public’s help to catch.”

Walsall Councillor Aftab Nawaz, who represents Caldmore, said: “I am pleased police are taking a proactive approach. Burglary is almost a spiteful crime against people, when you think come back and realise someone has been rummaging through their belongings. It is a horrible feeling.”

The force has had high-profile success with capture houses in the past netting two intruders in Duncan Edwards Close, Dudley, in June 2013. Both were arrested and subsequently convicted.