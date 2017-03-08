Compton Hospice raids: Donations pour in for charity after series of break-ins

More than £1,000 has been raised for a Black Country charity following a series of break-ins.

A total of 88 people have donated to an online fundraising page to Compton Hospice.

It comes after six of the charity’s shops were raided – causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

The stores targeted were in Wolverhampton, Codsall, Brierley Hill, Willenhall and Cannock.

A message put out on the charity’s Twitter account said: “Thank you to everyone for your kind words, donations & offers of help following break-ins at our charity shops. We’re so incredibly grateful.”

Thank you to everyone for your kind words, donations & offers of help following break-ins at our charity shops. We're so incredibly grateful pic.twitter.com/w4Fq1TplIb — Compton Hospice (@ComptonHospice) March 6, 2017

The latest raid at the Birches Bridge store in Wolverhampton Road, Codsall happened on Wednesday night.

The would-be thieves smashed through a skylight and broke through a plastered wall, but left with nothing after being unable to get inside the safe.

The damage at the shop has left the charity with a repair bill of more than £3,500.

Only in two of the raids – at Skinner Street in Wolverhampton and High Street Brierley Hill on January 29 and February 8 – did thieves manage to take the safe.

In the raid in Church Street, Cannock, in December, the would-be thieves broke the alarm and CCTV system, but escaped with nothing.

The shop in Stafford Street in Willenhall was broken into between Christmas and New Year’s Eve – but again the thieves caused damage but left empty handed.

Finally, at Trysull Road in Merry Hill, raiders got in to the store on February 16. The safe was damaged, but unopened.