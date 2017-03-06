Despicable taxi driver faces being stripped of licence after leaving blind woman stranded

A taxi driver who refused to let a blind pensioner in his cab could be stripped of his licence by Wolverhampton city council.

Samim Yakubi has been fined for his ‘despicable’ behaviour after leaving 71-year-old great-grandmother Rita Nicholls stranded.

Wolverhampton magistrates heard how Yakubi, a private hire driver for Wednesfield Radio Cars, initially lied about his reasons for failing to allow Ms Nicholls and Charlie, her black Labrador retriever, into his cab.

The taxi was pre-booked on October 4 last year and the company knew Ms Nicholls, who lives off Cannock Road, would be travelling with a guide dog.

She said she had used the company for 20 years without any problems.

Yakubi arrived at the pick up location in Market Street, but when he realised Ms Nicholls had a guide dog, he told her there had been a mistake and he was there to collect someone else before driving off.

The incident was seen by Ms Nicholls’ friend who was waiting for a separate taxi and she complained to the council.

Yakubi later admitted he had lied to Ms Nicholls and the real reason he drove off was because he was worried the dog would urinate in his car and leave hair on its interior.

Councillor Steve Evans said: “This was discrimination plain and simple. I find it despicable that a private hire driver would abandon a blind passenger because he didn’t want a guide dog in his car.

"Yakubi knew he was breaking the law – all drivers undergo disability awareness training, but he went ahead and did it anyway.

“I am pleased the council has prosecuted this case and we will now be reviewing Yakubi’s private hire licence.”

Magistrates fined Yakubi, aged 40, of Hobgate Road, Heath Town, £80 and ordered him to pay costs of £400 and a victim surcharge of £30 after he pleaded guilty to discrimination.

Retired credit manager Ms Nicholls, said: “I don’t ask for special treatment – I just wanted courtesy.

"It’s ridiculous as Charlie is spotlessly clean. It’s such a shame.

“The council reacted the very next day and took it on board.

"Although I can look after myself a lot of other service dog owners might not be able to and I don’t want this to put them off using taxis.

"I just couldn’t let him get away with this, for the sake of other people.

"There are a lot of service dog users in Wolverhampton and they should be able to get a taxi if they need to.”

No-one from Wednesfield Radio Cars was available for comment.