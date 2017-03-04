Year-long roadworks in Pensnett Higgh Street ready to get under way

A year-long roadworks scheme to improve a busy Black Country route is set to get under way within weeks.

Pensnett High Street, Dudley, will be widened and pedestrian crossings installed as part of the £5 million scheme aimed at cutting congestion.

The project is set to cause major disruption on the road, which is used by 30,000 vehicles a day, but highways bosses said once complete the changes would hugely benefit drivers and pedestrians.

Council chiefs said work was expected to start during April or May and that traffic management during the scheme was still being finalised.

The road is a vital artery of the Black Country and carries a huge volume of traffic, serving the Pensnett Trading Estate, the largest secured trading estate in Europe, as well as vehicles from Russells Hall Hospital.

The scheme will see the road widened into two lanes in both directions and new traffic lights be installed around the site.

It is hoped that the improvements will also aid bus journeys and make services often delayed by traffic more reliable.

Some businesses and residents have been relocated to allow the work to take place after a compulsory purchase order on land was signed off by the Transport Secretary.

Pensnett councillor John Martin said work to improve High Street was long overdue.

He said: “High Street carries a huge amount of traffic with the Pensnett Trading Estate and Russells Hall and there are long delays. It is very difficult for pedestrians to negotiate the crossing over High Street and Pensnett Road.

“Pedestrians often have to take their life in their hands to cross the road.

“It should calm things down and make it safer for pedestrians and road users as well.”

New traffic lights will be installed at the junction of High Street and Tansey Green Road, and the junction of High Street and High Oak.

A pedestrian crossing will go in at High Oak and Tansey Green Road.

Councillor Martin said it was important traffic was kept moving during the works and appealed for patience.

He said: “Connectivity between Pensnett Trading Estate and the motorway is absolutely crucial. We are very proud of the trading estate and we want to make sure it is sustainable and attractive to businesses.

“During the roadworks, which will go on for an extended period of time, I would appeal for residents and road users to be patient as it will ultimately improve the road network.”

Council environment boss Councillor Hilary Bills said: “The scheme will bring huge benefits to businesses, road users and pedestrians.”

No details of diversions are currently available.