Zion Christian Centre: Halesowen venue to be rebuilt two years after devastating fire

A fire-ravaged Christian centre is to rise from the ashes after plans for its rebuild were approved.

The blaze caused extensive damage to around half of the Zion Christian Centre, in Little Cornbow, Halesowen, in August 2015.

Its services have been relocated into factory buildings ever since.

But now Dudley Council has granted permission for their change of use so the premises can become a permanent base suited to their needs.

This includes the creation of a 400-seater auditorium to replace their former space lost in the fire.

The centre will also be rebranded on Easter Sunday as the Lifecentral Church.

Another branch of Lifecentral Church will also open in Hagley, meeting at Haybridge School in Brake Lane.

Meanwhile, at the Little Cornbow base, the renovations will see a modern, cladded frontage created, along with new offices and toilets.

Pastor, Revd Leon Evans, said: “The huge fire tore through the auditorium, devastating the heart of this community church. What happened in the next few months was inspirational.”