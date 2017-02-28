Travellers' caravans park up outside New Square shopping centre in West Bromwich

Travellers have brazenly set up camp in a busy car park outside West Bromwich's New Square shopping centre.

The group of five caravans arrived outside Tesco Extra at around 5pm yesterday and remain parked up this morning.

Security staff of the shopping complex joined with bailiffs to approach the encampment, but so far they have not forced the travellers to leave.

Shoppers expressed their surprise at the group of caravans.

Burt Babb who lives across the road on Summer Street said: "I think it's disgusting. And are they going to pay the parking fees? I think not.

"They should be given their own place. They don't seem to be causing trouble, but it's often the clear-up afterwards."

Another shopper, Elaine Shorthouse, added: "The way they have parked, it's lucky it's not a Saturday when there's no spaces."

Clifford Edwards added: "Or on a Sunday when it's even worse. It will be nice if they set up a fairground! But I hope they clear them off."