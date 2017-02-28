facebook icon twitter icon
expressandstar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Travellers' caravans park up outside New Square shopping centre in West Bromwich

Travellers have brazenly set up camp in a busy car park outside West Bromwich's New Square shopping centre.

TRAVELLERS 28 JR 01.JPG
Caravans parked up on the car park outside New Square shopping centre, in West Bromwich

The group of five caravans arrived outside Tesco Extra at around 5pm yesterday and remain parked up this morning.

Security staff of the shopping complex joined with bailiffs to approach the encampment, but so far they have not forced the travellers to leave.

TRAVELLERS 28 JR 02.JPG
The caravans arrived yesterday and remained there first thing this morning

Shoppers expressed their surprise at the group of caravans.

Burt Babb who lives across the road on Summer Street said: "I think it's disgusting. And are they going to pay the parking fees? I think not.

"They should be given their own place. They don't seem to be causing trouble, but it's often the clear-up afterwards."

Another shopper, Elaine Shorthouse, added: "The way they have parked, it's lucky it's not a Saturday when there's no spaces."

Clifford Edwards added: "Or on a Sunday when it's even worse. It will be nice if they set up a fairground! But I hope they clear them off."

New Square West Brom 2
New Square shopping centre
Subscribe to our Newsletter