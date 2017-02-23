Walsall Remembrance parades: Royal British Legion urged to help fund under threat events

The Royal British Legion is being asked to help pay for under threat Remembrance Day parades across Walsall.

Parade organisers say the charity should help pay for traffic management costs, after police withdrew officers last year.

The Remembrance Day Parades Working Group, run by councillors, has asked cash-strapped Walsall Council to help fund the costs for a second year running.

But Councillor Carl Creaney, who served 18 years in the army, says the charity should help also provide a portion of the fees.

Councillor Creaney, who is a member of the RBL Willenhall South branch, said: “The Royal British Legion, at national level, has stated that they are only interested in the money we raise from the poppy appeal.

“They say parades are nothing to do with us.

"I think it is a disgrace.

"Our local branch raised around £18,000 to £20,000 last time for the poppy appeal.

"If the RBL gave us just one per cent of that, it would help us out greatly. It wouldn’t be much to them.”

The working group have also demanded Walsall Council chips in more money to fund the traffic management costs.

Last the year the authority paid up to £1,000 for each parade taking place, which was around 30 per cent for the overall traffic management costs.

But the group is now asking the authority to pay £1,500 each parade, which totals around 50 per cent of the overall costs.

The proposals will be discussed at cabinet tonight.

There are 10 parades held across Walsall every year including one through the town centre, Willenhall, Darlaston, Brownhills, Bloxwich, Aldridge, Pelsall, Short Heath, Streetly and Walsall Wood.

Walsall Council said in December that the authority can only fund the Civic Parade in Walsall Town centre.