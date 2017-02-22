Motorists stuck on Morrisons car park in Bilston for up to an hour as white lines painted

Shoppers were stranded in a supermarket car park for up to an hour after council workers painted white lines on a road.

Motorists took to Twitter to voice their frustration after being blocked into the Morrisons car park in Bilston.

Council workers were painting the lines along the the A463 Black Country Route this afternoon.

The queues backed up as far as the Coseley Road Island, where the work was taking place, whilst motorists waited for the council to complete repairing the lines.

The incident sparked uproar on Twitter as the council told motorists what caused the delays.

One motorist, known as Coseley Warrior said: "Currently stuck on Morrisons car park, all backed up from fire station island."

Almost an hour later he said: "Been here 50 mins now.

"Bilston at a near standstill ATM due to someone's inability to draw lines on the road properly."

A Wolverhampton council spokesman said: “It is standard procedure that once a highways project is completed it undergoes stage three of a safety audit to review how it is working in practice.

"The safety audit on this occasion recommended a minor adjustment to the white lines on the approach to Coseley Island from the direction of Morrisons supermarket.

"In 12 months there will be a stage four safety audit to ensure everything is working as it should.”