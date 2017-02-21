It's a bone shaker! Call made for action over bumps in Wolverhampton road

A councillor has called for action to be taken to repair a ‘bone shaker’ of a road in Wolverhampton.

Bushbury North councillor Dan Warren has written to the city council to ask for the surface to be fixed on Three Tuns Lane after residents told him of their frustrations.

Councillor Warren said: “I have received a few complaints from constituents regarding the surface condition of Three Tuns Lane.

“The road is a real bone shaker at the moment which hasn’t been helped by the construction of a new cycle lane.

“I have written to the city council to request that road be prioritised for repair and that it should be put on the programme of works for a full resurface,” Councillor Warren added.

The traffic lights at Elston Hall Lane junction are due to be replaced at some point later in the year.

The current signals are dated and unreliable.

The new ones will be upgraded to the latest technology of LED and extra low voltage which will have an energy saving of approximately 80 per cent on the existing signal equipment.

It is hoped the works will improve safety for drivers, riders and pedestrians and improve use of the junction.