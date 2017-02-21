Aldi close to building supermarket on DIY site - and weighs up appeal for another shop

A former DIY store was a step closer to becoming a Aldi supermarket today after the plans were backed - as the retailer considers a fresh bid for another shop.

The Focus DIY store, in Dudley Road, Kingswinford, became an eyesore after standing empty for years.

Frustrated residents called for action over the boarded-up and run-down property, which has also been occupied by travellers.

Aldi wants to convert the building into its latest Black Country supermarket, as the budget chain continues its recent expansion plans.

The proposals would see the Focus store converted and the car park upgraded to provide more than 100 spaces.

Planning officers said the development would improve the area and have recommended the plans be approved ahead of a meeting of Dudley Council’s planning committee on Tuesday.

Meanwhile Aldi says it is considering whether to appeal a decision to block the creation of a new store in Great Barr.

The supermarket chain has battled to try and build a new store on Old Horns Crescent, near Asda, for the last year and suggested it may not yet be ready to admit defeat.

The bid for a new store has been rejected twice by councillors due to fears over road safety and the impact on the nearby Queslett nature reserve.

Aldi spokesman Andy Walker said: “We are of course disappointed that our plans for Great Barr were refused and we still believe the site to be suitable for a new retail food store.

“A new store would provide additional retail choice for local residents and create up to 40 new jobs.

"For now, we will consider our options, but an appeal may still be lodged in the near future.”