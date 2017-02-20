Dudley Council staff set for strike ballot over dispute

Council workers in Dudley are set to vote on whether to strike over proposed changes to their working conditions.

Staff rejected proposals put forward by council bosses, which could see some workers made to pay for parking and mileage allowances slashed, in an initial ballot to ‘test the water’ to see if there was an appetite for action.

Unite union said workers would now be balloted on whether to strike if the council does not back down on the changes, which will affect 280 staff.

Regional officer Brian Ricketts said: “We will be discussing the ballot result with our reps and members in the coming week.

"We are then very likely to proceed to a full-scale industrial action ballot, which will include a proposal for strike action.

“In the meantime, we urge the council bosses to get around the table to negotiate in a constructive manner.”