Darlaston baby buggy crash: Hundreds back safety plea after girl thrown from pushchair

More than 450 people have signed a petition calling for a safer crossing in Darlaston.

It comes after a baby was thrown out of her buggy after it was hit by a car on Pinfold Street on Wednesday.

The baby was taken to hospital, but was not seriously injured, police said. The incident happened around a zebra crossing outside Darlaston Health Centre.

A petition has since been launched by a parent on change.org. Louise R, the petition author, is calling for a safer crossing on the road.

As of last night it stood at 445 signatures. One person who signed was Jade Ray. She said: “Drivers do see you they just can’t be bothered to stop.”

A Walsall Council spokesman said: “When the outcomes of the police investigation are available, our highway engineers will consider any appropriate actions.”