Rugeley's £2m flood defence work project delayed by year

Work on a £2 million flood defence scheme has been branded ‘a waste of time and money’ after it was revealed that the project had been delayed by up to a year.

The Environment Agency’s Rugeley Flood Risk Management Scheme that began in December is progressing well according to bosses.

However a nearby playing field has had to be closed down due to the work.

The Hagley playing fields were originally set to reopen around June this year due to the work, however, that date has now been pushed back by a whole year.

The Environment Agency say the delay has been put in place ‘to make sure that the public stay safe while the work is being carried out’.

As a result of the extended closure, the annual Rugeley Charter Fair has already been moved to Green Lane Playing Fields this year.

Councillor Mick Grocott said the organisers of the fair have been inconvenienced by the delay, which means the same procedure will have to be put in place next year.

He said: “A lot of work goes into the Rugeley Charter Fair, it is one of our biggest events and it has a great history.

“I don’t actually see the point in the work anyway, Rugeley hasn’t flooded as a result of water from Rising Brook since about 1905. It is a waste of time and money in my opinion.”

Preparations for the construction of a new embankment as part of the work has now started.

During a flood, the embankment will hold water from Rising Brook and help to reduce the risk of flooding for more than 114 homes and 159 businesses.