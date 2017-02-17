Goodyear workers give send-off in last staff photograph inside Wolverhampton plant

A tyre, factory workers and a union official – this photo could be the last ever taken inside Wolverhampton’s iconic Goodyear plant.

The workers, who are at the now closed factory cleaning machinery, posed for the photo alongside union worker Cyril Barrett as they announced they were looking to help local charities by buying equipment for them.

As well as being the last ever photo there is a chance that the tyre in which worker Allan Shields posed could also be the last truck tyre ever rolled off the production line at the plant.

Mr Barrett, chairman of the Unite branch at Goodyear, said: “That is the last photo in the plant, it is very special.

“That truck tyre could also be one of the last if not the last produced at Goodyear.”

Workers at the plant have money left from their 5/344 Transport and General Workers Sick and Distress Fund and are looking to use it to buy and donate equipment to local charities.

Mr Barrett said: “They have got to be registered charities. We are not giving money away we are offering to buy equipment.

“If people want to write in then we will investigate and consider if it fits the remit. If it does then we would look favourably upon it.

“What we are trying to do is create a living legacy to all work the people who have contributed to the fund since 1985 when it was set up.”

Anyone who wants to express their interest can write to Mr Barrett at 5/344 Transport and General Workers Sick and Distress Fund, Care of the Union Office, Goodyear Dunlop Tyres Ltd, Bushbury Lane, Wolverhampton, WV10 9TT.

So far, using the fund workers have been able to pay for a new van to help the homeless in Wolverhampton.

The van will be used by the Good Shepherd Ministry in the city, which helps the homeless and others in need.

The Good Shepherd Ministry provides practical assistance in the form of food, clothing, bedding and toiletries to those who need them, and the new van will provide the way of transporting the goods around the city.