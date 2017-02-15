Anger over rubbish left strewn across Great Barr churchyard causing ‘immense distress’

Mounds of household waste has been dumped in a Great Barr churchyard.

Distraught workers at St Margaret’s Church, in Chapel Lane, have labelled the mess as ‘abhorrent’ and ‘disrespectful’ – with graves just metres away.

Among the waste is a bath, toilet, cupboards, plaster boards, window frames and tools.

It was dumped around the churchyard after the gates were left open one evening.

Reverend Prebendary Martin Rutter said it had caused ‘immense distress’.

He explained: “I am very angry that anyone should have such disregard for the churchyard and those families with relatives interred here.

“It is very sad that there are people who have so little care for other people and their feelings.

“It has caused immense distress to the church, parishioners, and to those with family graves here who feel the graves have been desecrated.

“We have been liaising with Walsall Environmental Health about the mess as it is not right that people should get away with this sort of thing.

“There are clues in the debris which may lead to the identification of those responsible.

“It is both illegal and an abuse of contract law.

“Unfortunately, as the rubbish is on private land, the church will have to pay a contractor for its removal. We have had a quote in for nearly £1,500 for the work which, as charity, we can ill-afford and will make us struggle to carry on our normal work as well as affecting our work with the poor and needy of the parish.”

Parish Administrator, Heather Allen, said it looked like a house clearance had taken place. She added: “It looks like someone has had a house clearance and then dumped it all here.

“It is awfully distressing to those visiting graves of loved ones.”

Mark Room, church contractor who also runs grave-tending service Remembering You, said: “These three piles of rubbish dumped are disgusting. The worst thing is that the church will have to pay for it to be removed as it is private land.

“Fly-tipping anywhere is bad but in a church yard it is just abhorrent.”

It is believed the rubbish was left at the end of January.