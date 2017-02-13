Travellers' caravans set up camp on Oldbury car park next to Sandwell Council House

A large number of caravans have set up an illegal camp on a car park near Sandwell Council House - forcing staff and shoppers to park elsewhere.

Sandwell Council advised staff to find parking spots in other parts of Oldbury after the caravans pitched up over the weekend.

Bailiffs were called to the car park, in West Bromwich Street, today.

The car park will remain closed to vehicles until the eviction takes place.

The authority said staff will be on-site to direct people to park on the Wellman building car park, the members' car park and anywhere else where it is safe to park.

Staff can also park on the underground car park at Sainsbury's.

Staff and members of the public will be kept up to date on when the car park re-opens.