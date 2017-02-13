Aldi to argue case for new supermarket in Great Barr after facing fresh opposition

Aldi is facing more difficulties over plans to build a supermarket after councillors were advised to turn the proposal down for a second time.

The budget supermarket is desperate to create a branch in Great Barr, but has faced opposition over road safety and the impact on a nearby nature reserve.

After its first application for the site off Queslett Road was recommended for refusal last August, Aldi withdrew its proposals before resubmitting a revised scheme in December.

This included a change to the access arrangements both for motorists and pedestrians through a redesigned car park, and a landscaped bank to the front with plants and trees to soften the frontage of the new building.

Criticism of the application has also concerned the effect it will have on the nearby Queslett Nature Reserve, which is a Site of Importance for Nature Conservation (SINC).

Ahead of the amended plans coming before Birmingham City Council’s planning committee on Thursday, a report reveals that it has once again been recommended for refusal, with the same concerns raised about highways and surrounding ecology.

Despite this, Aldi says it will continue to argue its case at the meeting.

In the conclusion of his report on the latest application, council planning case officer Wahid Gul says: “The proposed development would have an adverse impact on the basis it would lead to the loss of open space, lead to the loss of an important ecological asset (part of a SINC) and would lead to the loss of a woodland and TPO [Tree Preservation Order] trees.

Responding to the latest findings on the plans, an Aldi spokesperson said: “We are disappointed that our proposals for a multi-million pound investment into the Great Barr economy, which would create around 40 permanent jobs, have been recommended for refusal.

“The vast majority of local residents who attended our public exhibition supported our plans, specifically highlighting that a new Aldi store would improve local shopping choice, create jobs and clean up the existing site.

“We look forward to addressing these points further and reminding councillors of the very significant benefits this proposal will bring.”