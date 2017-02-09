Wolverhampton Marathon: Organisers officially launch event marking 20th anniversary

Wolverhampton Marathon has been officially launched as organisers prepare for the 20th anniversary of the event.

The launch saw organisers from Carvers Builders Merchants and the marathon committee, as well as sponsors and supported charities attend the Mayor’s Parlour, where councillor Barry Findlay delivered a special address.

It was announced that the 2017 marathon and associated events will take place on September 3 this year.

Councillor Findlay said: “We had the great pleasure of being at last year’s event where it was truly fantastic to see so many people participating, coming together to show their support for good causes while also improving their health and fitness.

“It was a real fun day – everybody there you could see was enjoying themselves and when they made it around the course, everyone was there to cheer them on and that was really special, to see the smiles on people’s faces.”

The sponsored charities include Compton Hospice, who have been involved since 2013, Samaritans Wolverhampton and Sunnyside Kennels as well as the Mayor’s charity fund.

This year’s race includes a full marathon, half marathon, 10k run sponsored by Banks’s and two cycling events – a 20k and 10k sponsored by Cousins furniture.

There is also a mini-marathon for children to get involved and a walk in the West Park venue. Mary Harding, race director, said: “

It’s really a legacy that Mr Roy Carver left to us and he wanted to continue this event and raise a lot of money for charities, local charities, and this is what we do.”

The launch was attended by former cycling champion Hugh Porter.

He said: “It is my dream to see 1,000 cyclists set off on this year’s course.

“The event has gone from strength to strength and consistently raises between £15,000 and £20,000 for good causes.”

For more information on the marathon, visit the website.