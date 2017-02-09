Walsall road closed for investigations and repairs to sinkhole

A road in Walsall will remain partially closed while investigations and repairs take place after a sinkhole opened.

Part of Stanhope Way, in Pheasey, was shut on Monday after the hole opened in the road.

Councillors believe the hole may have opened due to a problem with a sewer pipe but investigations continue.

Temporary steel fencing has been put up around the hole between Clausen Close and Chantrey Crescent.

A diversion has been put in place via Chantrey Crescent, Frampton Way and Doe Bank Lane.

Walsall Council say this will stay in place until a full investigation has been carried out and all necessary repair work completed.

The authority said the repair work will cause cause disruption to local bus services but officials were working with operators to revise routes.

Cabinet member, Councillor Lee Jeavons, said: “Our structural engineers are working with Severn Trent Water to establish if the problem might possibly be linked to a defective sewer pipe.

"As yet there is no firm evidence to explain why the ground beneath the road has collapsed and caused the void.

"That being the case, until the cause is identified and we know what actions are needed to carry out a permanent and safe repair, I can’t confirm when the road will be reopened.”