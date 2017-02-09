Travellers set up camp at car park in Willenhall

Travellers set up camp at a car park in Willenhall which is used by mourners, businesses, shoppers and truckers.

Nine caravans and other vehicles were spotted at the Wakes Ground car park, Walsall Street, on Tuesday afternoon.

A notice asking them to leave was served yesterday morning.

They were still on site late into yesterday afternoon, with a councillor claiming it could take more than a week to legally move the group on.

Councillor Julie Fitzpatrick, portfolio holder for community, leisure and culture, said: “Officers attended the Wakes Ground car and lorry park on Wednesday morning.

A notice was served to vacate the land on Wednesday morning. I do understand the frustration and concern that unauthorised encampments cause, but we must follow the correct legal process.

“It can take upwards of a working week if we have to go to the court stage.”