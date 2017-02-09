Stroke victim defies odds to walk again after rehabilitation sessions at Oldbury leisure centre

A woman who suffered two mini-strokes and was told by doctors that she would be bedridden for the rest of her life is walking again.

Harsha Patel, of Wednesbury, suffered her first stroke in January 2014. It affected the left-hand side of her body.

It was followed by a more severe stroke just weeks later which completely immobilised her right side.

But since July 2015, the 53 year old has been undertaking regular recovery sessions at Sandwell Leisure Trust’s Portway Lifestyle Centre, Oldbury, to help improve her balance, strength and stability.

She now walks freely with the aid of a stick and has regained a lot of the sensation and feeling down her right side.

Her speech patterns have greatly improved and much of her former confidence and positivity is back.

Mrs Patel was hospitalised for more than three months after the second stroke, but paid tribute to her husband Dinesh for supporting her.

“I have never felt so alone and helpless, but my husband Dinesh is my rock and he increasingly became my full-time carer and mentor,” she said.

“We just didn’t know what to do next, but then someone at Moor Green Hospital mentioned Portway, which is a disability centre of excellence.

“I quickly felt at home there and started working with instructor Scott Parish doing targeted exercises and we hit it off straight away, as he’s very helpful and attentive and knows his stuff.

“I was really pleased with my progress and it proved better than all the previous treatments, but to start walking again we needed access to the hydrotherapy pool.

“So imagine our delight when in September 2015 we were able to get a doctor’s letter of recommendation for more ongoing hydrotherapy treatment.

"The pool got me properly moving again and coupled with the work I’ve done with Scott I’ve recently started walking in a more dynamic way, more like I used to do before the strokes, so I can say from experience that Portway has been the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” she said.

Gym and fitness instructor Mr Parish said: “Harsha is such a fighter and that inspires me. She deserves all of my attention because she’s coming back from quite a severe condition. Plus the role that Dinesh plays is lovely to see.

“It’s tough love I guess as he’s there every session and really pushes her, but it’s all paid dividends now as the progress she’s made is quite remarkable.”