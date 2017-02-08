Fly-tippers dump 21 fridges along country lane prompting appeal

More than 20 industrial sized fridges and freezers were dangerously dumped in the middle of country lane.

The vehicle was spotted on CCTV driving the down fly-tipping hotspot Barr Lakes Lane, between Aldridge and Great Barr.

It dumped the 21 fridges and freezers in the middle of the country lane causing a serious hazard for oncoming motorists.

The mess was dumped on the afternoon of February 6 and has since been cleared by Walsall Council.

The authority are now offering an award in attempt of tracking down the perpetrator.

Councillor Julie Fitzpatrick, portfolio holder for community, leisure and culture said: “This is a blatant and dangerous act of fly tipping in an area where signage states CCTV is in operation.

“Unfortunately, the vehicle in the image does not appear to be displaying a registration plate.

"However, it is quite distinctive and by releasing the image we hope that residents may recognise it and help us to identify the perpetrators.

“If anyone is able to help in identifying the vehicle, and this leads to a successful prosecution, the council would be delighted to reward the person concerned with £100.”

Barr Lakes Lane has been subject to repeated fly tips which results in significant council resources being used to remove and dispose of the waste.

Councillor Chris Jones, portfolio holder for Clean and Green said: "I’m really impressed with how quickly Clean and Green got staff on site and started clearing away the fridges.

"However, I’m not so impressed that Walsall taxpayers are having to fund clean ups like this.

“Whilst it can be tempting for residents and businesses to take up a cheap offer to remove waste items, they should know that they have a duty of care to check that they are dealing with legal operators, otherwise they could end up in court.”

Anyone with information which can help with this enquiry is asked to contact the council by emailing communityprotection@walsall.gov.uk or by telephoning 01922 653060.