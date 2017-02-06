Family tends graves for loved ones in new scheme launched

A family have set up a grave tending service from cleaning headstones to laying flowers for those who can’t get to churchyards and cemeteries themselves.

Neil O’Brien co-founded Driftwood Corner Graveside Tending Services after he and his in-laws discussed the business idea in a pub.

Now the family keep graves neat and tidy and lay flowers for those who are unable to get there themselves. And they even help families track down the graves of their loved ones.

Mr O’Brien said: “When you step back and see results it makes you feel fantastic.

“People who can’t get to grave sites put their trust in us and we can show them what they’ve done for their loved ones through our company.

“We always do everything we can to the highest standards.

“You could never con them because they’re looking over you.”

The company offer a range of services from cleaning headstones and memorials to placing flowers at the graveside on behalf of loved ones.

They also offer a grave location service where they will use site records to locate lost graves so that relatives and loved ones can pay their respects.

One past customer said: “Yet another lovely job you have done. It is so good to see it looking ‘looked after’.”

The family are now hoping people who are currently living overseas may be keen to use their service to tend to their loved-one’s resting place back in the UK.

The company is based in Stourbridge and offer their services within 10 miles of the town.

They will however travel to gravesides elsewhere in the country for an extra fee as well. A survey service is available where they will obtain pictures and information of a grave for someone who may not have been able to visit the site for a long time.

They can then decide on a plan to clean-up the grave and place either real or artificial flowers on the site.

The majority of customers request a return service, with one client booking 10 visits throughout 2017 as she is too unwell to attend the site personally.

The business has been up and running for the last 18 months and the service starts from £30.