Asda supermarket to replace Sedgley Co-op shop after takeover
Asda have announced plans to buy the existing Co-op in Sedgley.
The popular shop is located on High Holborn road.
Existing staff from Co-op will continue to work in the new store and the Travel hub will relocate to new premises on Dudley Street before the end of March.
A spokesperson for Asda, said: “Asda are pleased to announce our plans to purchase the existing Co-op store in Sedgley. This acquisition will provide local shoppers and families with more choice and access to Asda’s famously low prices.
“We’re pleased to be welcoming existing Co-op colleagues into the Asda family and are looking forward to serving the local community.”
The new Asda store will open its doors later this year.
