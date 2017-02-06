facebook icon twitter icon
Asda supermarket to replace Sedgley Co-op shop after takeover

Asda have announced plans to buy the existing Co-op in Sedgley.

Asda will replace the Co-op shop, in High Holborn, Sedgley. Picture: Google

The popular shop is located on High Holborn road.

Existing staff from Co-op will continue to work in the new store and the Travel hub will relocate to new premises on Dudley Street before the end of March.

A spokesperson for Asda, said: “Asda are pleased to announce our plans to purchase the existing Co-op store in Sedgley. This acquisition will provide local shoppers and families with more choice and access to Asda’s famously low prices.

“We’re pleased to be welcoming existing Co-op colleagues into the Asda family and are looking forward to serving the local community.”

The new Asda store will open its doors later this year.

