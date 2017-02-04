Wolverhampton council cuts: ‘Swap’ shop and sponsorship ideas put forward to save £13.5m

Hiring out venues such as Bantock House and Wolverhampton Art Gallery, sponsoring traffic islands and litter bins, and opening a council ‘swap’ shop.

They are all ideas that have been voted among the favourite ways to generate much-needed cash.

Residents across the city have taken part in a 12-week public consultation on their preferred ways to save £13.5 million over the next 12 months.

A surprising 38 per cent of people said they were willing to pay more council tax to keep services at their current level, with 48 per cent voting no.

The public were invited to have their say on a variety of options, including paying for parking and several ways to reduce waste collection costs.

The council must find £23.5m savings in the 2017-18 financial year. After identifying £10m savings, a public consultation was launched on October 24 which ran until January 14 on how to find the remainder through a combination of cutting costs and generating extra income.

In all 2,458 people and businesses took part, more than twice as many as last year’s budget consultation, by filling out questionnaires and making their feelings known at meetings. On waste, 86 per cent of people were against moving to three-weekly bin collections but 55 per cent supported a fortnightly service, with 30 per cent against.

Almost two-thirds of respondents said they would not be willing to pay for a separate garden waste collection or fork out £35 for a bin.

Three-quarters of those asked were in favour of extending the opening hours of Wolverhampton’s two tips while a decision is made about creating a ‘super-tip’.

But the idea of closing the existing facilities and having one large tip was unpopular.

At public meetings, major concerns were raised over congestion and parking lay-outs within a super site, although there was support for a re-use shop, run with the help of a local charity, for second-hand DIY and household goods, and electrical appliances.

To help balance the books, it is proposed to invite volunteers or businesses to run at-risk facilities such as bowling greens and cricket pitches.

Some 75 per cent supported the idea, with 11 per cent against.

Hiring out some of the council’s most attractive buildings such as Bantock House, the art gallery and Northycote Farm was a highly popular suggestion, with 89 per cent of people in support.

Last week councillors bowed to public opposition over plans to close Bantock House on weekdays.

The authority also revised plans to change opening hours at Bilston Craft Gallery and the city archives.

The consultation will be reported to cabinet on February 22 before recommendations are made to full cabinet on March 1.