Dudley shop manager calls for more support amid fears for independent traders

A businesswoman has called for the council to ‘step up’ in a bid to bring more shoppers into a town.

Mary Law, who is a chiropodist and also runs the Arc-Aid charity shop in New Street, Dudley, wrote a letter to the council bosses fearing that more independent shops could face closure in the area.

Mrs Law has also gained signatures from fellow shop owners asking for support in improving the town centre.

It comes as the famous Walter Smith Butchers also shut in The Churchill Shopping Centre after more than 30 years earlier this month.

Mrs Law, in her letter to the council, stated: “If we become a ghost town it will affect all the small traders.

“It has gone slow after Christmas like it always does but this is the time now that we really need to support each other.

“We all struggle to meet overheads.”

Stephen Briscoe, from Dudley Civic Society, said that a supermarket would be welcome in the town.

He added: “We need more and more shops to bring more positivity to the town.

“The real problem is that Dudley does not have a supermarket and that would definitely bring footfall to the town and stop independent traders from struggling.”

However, Councillor Khurshid Ahmed, cabinet member for planning and economic development, reassured shoppers that redevelopment and retail was still at the heart of the town.

He said: “Dudley is a popular and busy market town, which has a great mixture of retail and tourism offer at its very heart.

"We are always working to get the very best for Dudley. That is why we have a number of successful regeneration programmes for the town.

“They are helping to maximise the existing offer while attracting new investment and business.

“A total of £200m of public sector spend has been agreed for within a mile of Dudley’s centre.

“The successful Townscape Heritage Initiative has seen the restoration of 17 historic buildings.”

Councillor Ahmed said the redevelopment of 5,000sqm of floor space for business and residential use had also aided employment.

He said: “More than 135 new jobs created and safeguarded.

“Seven new business start-ups have also assisted in the town.

“We are overseeing a £10m project in the Castle Hill area of town.

“This will help link leisure attractions. We have also supported the £48 million development of new student campuses in the town.

“We recently made £1 million worth of improvements to Coronation Gardens.”

The gardens, opposite Dudley Council House, in Priory Road, were given a new lease of life after Dudley Council secured cash from the European Regional Development Fund.