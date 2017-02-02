Passersby rescue mother and children in Willenhall industrial unit blaze

Passersby came to the rescue of a woman and her children after an industrial unit next to houses went up in flames in Willenhall tonight.

The woman, who loves next to the unit in Croft Street was screaming for help as the passersby kicked a gate in and ran upstairs to get her children out.

Three fire crews were called to tackle the blaze which broke out just after 7pm.

The owner of the unit was aware of the blaze and helping the fire service.

The roof was said to be 25% damaged and there were concerns it might collapse.

Because of the danger of collapse crews withdrew from the building for a time but were due to return to check later.