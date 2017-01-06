Lidl's huge new distribution centre next to the M6 nears completion

The final touches are being put to Lidl's huge new distribution centre in the Black Country ahead of its opening.

The 450,000 sq ft warehouse has been built near Junction 9 of the M6 in Wednesbury and will create around 500 jobs.

It will soon be stocked with masses of food and other goods ready to be delivered to the budget supermarket's stores across the region. It is due to open later this month.

It has sprung up over the last two years and will have been spotted by the thousands of drivers who pass it every day on the motorway.

The warehouse will operate seven days a week and has been created to supply Lidl's growing number of stores across the West Midlands.

The chain has enjoyed a boom in recent years, significantly increasing its number of supermarkets due to its rising popularity among shoppers.

Bosses from Lidl looked at a number of sites for the development but opted for Wednesbury because it wanted to access a ‘sufficiently large employment pool’.

A number of recruitment days have been held over the last few months to ensure all the new roles are filled.

Managerial and office-based jobs are being created in addition to full-time warehouse roles.

Lidl recently extended its store in High Street, West Bromwich and opened a new branch in Stallings Lane, Kingswinford in 2014.