Black Country and Staffordshire weather: Region freezes as temperatures plunge to -6C

The Black Country and Staffordshire woke to freezing conditions this morning as temperatures plummeted to as low as -6C.

A severe weather warning is in place across parts of the country, telling people to be aware of icy conditions.

Clear spells on Wednesday night saw temperatures in many areas drop below freezing, allowing ice and frost to form and forcing many drivers to scrape and defrost their cars before travelling.

Although cloud cover meant temperatures varied across the West Midlands, temperatures as low as -6C were reported in some areas.

Thursday is forecast to be dry and sunny, but the mercury is unlikely to creep above 2C in the Black Country and Staffordshire.

The Met Office warning, in place until 10am on Thursday, highlights the dangers of untreated surfaces such as pavements, cycle paths and some minor roads.

It is in place for Yorkshire and Humber, the East Midlands and the east of England.

Charles Powell from the Met Office said: "Temperatures will be getting lowish, with some dropping below freezing.

"The icy conditions are likely to be seen in the east where some showers are expected. But the cloud means temperatures will not be desperately low."

