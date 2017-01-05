Black Country and Staffordshire weather: Region freezes as temperatures plunge to -6C

The Black Country and Staffordshire woke to freezing conditions this morning as temperatures plummeted to as low as -6C.

A severe weather warning is in place across parts of the country, telling people to be aware of icy conditions.

Clear spells on Wednesday night saw temperatures in many areas drop below freezing, allowing ice and frost to form and forcing many drivers to scrape and defrost their cars before travelling.

Although cloud cover meant temperatures varied across the West Midlands, temperatures as low as -6C were reported in some areas.

Yep you'll be needing one of these this morning. Make sure you can see clearly through your windscreen & windows on your drive to work. pic.twitter.com/03IJiQt452 — WMAS (@OFFICIALWMAS) January 5, 2017

Another very cold start. Minus 6c at #pershore & #hereford right now. Lovely bright (but cold) winter day ahead. pic.twitter.com/6GmYUDeCi1 — Dave Throup (@DaveThroupEA) January 5, 2017

Cold frosty morning. Take your time not to commit this crime. It could save your life. See your way safely into 2017. #DriveToArrive pic.twitter.com/NqI4iTvsIF — Bloxwich Fire (@bloxwichfire) January 5, 2017

Thursday is forecast to be dry and sunny, but the mercury is unlikely to creep above 2C in the Black Country and Staffordshire.

The Met Office warning, in place until 10am on Thursday, highlights the dangers of untreated surfaces such as pavements, cycle paths and some minor roads.

It is in place for Yorkshire and Humber, the East Midlands and the east of England.

Charles Powell from the Met Office said: "Temperatures will be getting lowish, with some dropping below freezing.

"The icy conditions are likely to be seen in the east where some showers are expected. But the cloud means temperatures will not be desperately low."