Listen: Could you cope with the noise of this manhole cover outside your house?

A loose manhole cover which 'clanks' every time it is driven over has been described as 'living nightmare' by a resident.

Grant Williams, from Bloxwich, Walsall, said the problems on Broad Lane have persisted 'every day' and 'every night' for the past three months.

The 51-year-old legal advisor has criticised Walsall Council for failing to take responsibility declaring residents in the area are losing their patience.

He told the Express & Star: "It is literally a living nightmare. It is the main road from South Staffordshire to Walsall and gets quite a lot of traffic.

"To be honest at rush hour it is at a standstill and there are other noises like the television.

"But at 3 'o' clock in the morning when a van goes over and it is clank, clank, clank it is a nuisance.

"It is a problem, every day and every night, it's incessant."

Pictures of the manhole show the tarmac crumbling away at the edges, while one corner has a two-inch wide hole.

Mr Williams said there had also been flooding on the pathway nearby which he believes to be related to the same manhole.

He said he had raised the issue with a local councillor who had told him it was the responsibility of housing developer Dunedin Homes, but the resident declared as highways authority the council should be the ones to fix the cover and are simply passing the buck.

He added: "Walsall Council is the highways authority so it should be their responsibility. We have tried to get some progress with it but nothing has been done.

"It is disturbing everybody. I am a driveway-length away and it's bad for me but there are people who live closer who it must be even worse for.

"Everybody is losing their patience. It is not something the council should allow to continue."

Walsall Council and Dunedin Homes were unavailable for comment.

In September it was announced that Walsall Council is to receive £188,000 from the Government for the 2017/18 financial year in order to fix potholes.

The sum is £48,000 more than the authority was granted this year.

A range of road-related problems can be flagged up at Walsall.gov.uk using the Highways Maintenance tab.

The authority's website states highways defects, street name signs, skips and scaffolding, road repairs after utility works as well as manhole covers can be reported.

The council advises anyone who is raising concerns to provide a specific location in order for problems to be dealt with speedily.

The contact centre can be called on 01922 653344.