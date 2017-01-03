West Midlands Ambulance Service face busiest day on record over new year

Almost 5,000 calls were made to West Midlands Ambulance Service on New Year’s Day - making it the trust's the busiest day ever.

The record-breaking day saw no fewer than 4,629 emergency calls made the the service.

This was a staggering 807 more than the next busiest day, which was New year's Day back in 2011.

Bosses today said the day topped off 'incredibly busy festive period' with a near 17 per cent rise in calls.

The service took 18,583 calls for the five day period, between December 29 to January 2 - compared to 15,933 for the same period last year.

New Year’s Eve and the early hours of New Year’s Day were filled with alcohol related calls including assaults, falls and unconscious patients.

Other calls during the festive period were for people who were unwell with the likes of breathing difficulties, chest pains and falls.

West Midlands Ambulance Service Trust, chief executive, Anthony Marsh, said: “I am very grateful and proud of all the staff and volunteers that worked through this period.

"While the majority of people were enjoying time with family and friends, my staff were working 24 hours a day to keep the public of the West Midlands safe.

“Over the years we have developed incredibly detailed plans and made preparations for this incredibly busy period.

"Once again, that planning has paid off and we have met this challenge and continued to provide a very high standard of service to patients.

"This would not have been possible without the hard work, dedication and passion of my staff and I am extremely grateful for their continued efforts.”